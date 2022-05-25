Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Xencor stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. Xencor has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.



