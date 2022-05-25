Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $26.49 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,195 shares during the period.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.