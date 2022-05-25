XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.06

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.06 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.65). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.74), with a volume of 106,346 shares trading hands.

XPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.40) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 188 ($2.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £283.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.06.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

