Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Yext worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.48. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

