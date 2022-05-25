Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) to post $27.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.52 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $223.70 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $226.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

KNSA opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $16.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

