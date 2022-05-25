Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Hold

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. CS Disco has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CS Disco by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 180,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 33.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in CS Disco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

