Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) to Sell

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BROS. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

