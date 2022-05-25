Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to Strong-Buy

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,176.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

