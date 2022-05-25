Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

