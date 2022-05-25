Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ZD opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

