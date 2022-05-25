Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

