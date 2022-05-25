Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.66.

ZS opened at $127.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $141,873,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

