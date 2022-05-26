233 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

