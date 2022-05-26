3,812 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,274.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after buying an additional 255,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,599,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 152,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.53 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

