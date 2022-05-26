Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.83% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at $364,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

PEO stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

