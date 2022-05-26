American Planning Services Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.