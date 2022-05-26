American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of American Public Education worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Public Education by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

