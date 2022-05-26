AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 2,802 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

