Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 2nd Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $69,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

