Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TD Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,076,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745,290 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Apple worth $3,920,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

