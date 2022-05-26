Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tdam USA Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,010 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,001,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,929,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 171,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

