Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,217,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,326 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,281,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

