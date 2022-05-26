Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

