Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 223,623 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

