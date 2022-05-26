Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

