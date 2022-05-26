Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,125 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ASAQ stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

