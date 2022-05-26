Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 516 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.06.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.