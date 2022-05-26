Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 516 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 586 ($7.37) to GBX 516 ($6.49) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.69) to GBX 514 ($6.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.