Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

