BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of BancFirst worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $85.80 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,750,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

