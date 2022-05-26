Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of American Assets Trust worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of AAT opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares in the company, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,849 shares of company stock worth $2,801,890 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.