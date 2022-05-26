Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,720,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE VIV opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

