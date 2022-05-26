Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Asana were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 621.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 27.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

