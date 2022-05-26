Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 67,247 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Avid Bioservices worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,309 shares of company stock worth $352,347 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

