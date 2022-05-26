Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of B. Riley Financial worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 18,800 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $941,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,370,793 shares in the company, valued at $68,663,021.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,404.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 726,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,500,235. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

