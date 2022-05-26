Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 6,665.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.79% of Epizyme worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Epizyme by 576.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Epizyme Profile (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.