BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,591 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $24,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 313.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of RVLV opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

