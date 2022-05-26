BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEI. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

MEI opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

