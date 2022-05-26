BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of MarineMax worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of HZO opened at $39.94 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $859.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

