BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) by 305.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Telecom Argentina worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEO. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,441 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 391,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $6.59.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

