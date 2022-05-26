BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,616 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Veritiv worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

VRTV stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

