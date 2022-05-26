Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,882 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,882 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

