Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 761 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,135.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,800.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,083.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,025.20 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,803.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.