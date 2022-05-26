Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

CS opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.26 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

