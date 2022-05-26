CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 59,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Apple by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apple by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,217,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,281,532,000 after buying an additional 1,408,326 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,458,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 135,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

