Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.