Christopher D. Payne Sells 16,770 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $1,080,994.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DASH opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.52.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

