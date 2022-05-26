David Zapolsky Sells 418 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,135.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,800.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,083.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,025.20 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,803.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.