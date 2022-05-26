Davidson Kempner Capital Manag Purchases 30,410 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 30,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $395,025.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,408,562.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Davidson Kempner Capital Manag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $87,577.40.

AOMR opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,691,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

