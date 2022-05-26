Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,800 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after purchasing an additional 952,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 101.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 852,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.85 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8,873,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.