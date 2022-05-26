Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

